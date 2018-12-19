Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 7.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 201,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $212.88 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.77 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 41.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 143,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,180 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.97 million, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 689,961 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 200,000 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $279.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 636,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 selling transactions for $21.08 million activity. Another trade for 2,125 shares valued at $386,516 was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Wednesday, November 7. 140,211 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $22.43M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. 3,708 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $626,652 were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. 2,125 shares were sold by Parini Michael, worth $376,550 on Friday, October 12. SMITH IAN F sold 23,375 shares worth $3.89M. $686,615 worth of stock was sold by Sachdev Amit on Friday, June 29.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Drug/Biotech Merger & Acquisition Targets for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Vertex – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moderna IPO: Very Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vertex Pharma (VRTX) Reports Positive Phase 2 Data in Third Proof-of-Concept Study with NaV1.8 Inhibitor VX-150 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, VRTX, TIF – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 112 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, March 8. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of VRTX in report on Friday, February 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Citigroup. Raymond James initiated the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 121.88% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $181.45M for 56.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Churchill Mngmt holds 158,165 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.14% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 343,876 shares. Sector Pension Board has 11,996 shares. Orbimed Ltd Com holds 1.60M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,624 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.08% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,400 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De invested in 75,733 shares. 173,477 are held by Citigroup Inc. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 28,371 shares. Sun Life Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 697 shares. Shelton holds 0.27% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 24,195 shares. First Republic Inv Management has 14,579 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $20.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 1.40 million shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $203.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 39,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Process (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 22 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Baxter International had 77 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 28 report. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, May 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bahl And Gaynor has 409,637 shares. Davidson Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 69,849 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.45% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 27.62M shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept accumulated 5,223 shares. New England Professional Planning Group accumulated 2,780 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cap Mngmt holds 5,950 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank & holds 0.39% or 46,098 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp owns 1.88M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc reported 95,579 shares stake. Allen Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,990 shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $560.34 million activity. Shapazian Carole J also sold $804,572 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares. 17,647 shares were sold by Accogli Giuseppe, worth $1.36M. Eyre Brik V sold $6.03M worth of stock. Another trade for 8.00M shares valued at $548.96M was made by Third Point LLC on Monday, December 3. 1,500 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares with value of $100,530 were sold by FORSYTH JOHN D.