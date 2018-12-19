West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 6566.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.52M shares traded. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 24/05/2018 – UAL: United Airlines Settles Lawsuit Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Rev $9.03B; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q ADJ PRETAX MARGIN UP 2%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 21.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 2,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,135 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, up from 10,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 8.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Are Going Crazy For This Ag Stock – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: November Traffic Data Grab Spotlight; HA & LUV Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines flight attendants plan system-wide day of protest – Chicago Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Best Sectors for December – Schaeffers Research” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How American Airlines and United Airlines plan to celebrate the holidays – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

