Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 8,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,924 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91.66 million, up from 865,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 1.42 million shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 12.69M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.58 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $874,192 was sold by KASSLING WILLIAM E. On Monday, August 20 the insider FOSTER LEE B II sold $441,046. $2.21 million worth of stock was sold by BROOKS ROBERT J on Tuesday, August 21. WAHLSTROM SCOTT sold 10,000 shares worth $1.10 million. DeNinno David L sold 18,690 shares worth $2.04 million. Hehir Brian sold $861,128 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,715 shares to 809,164 shares, valued at $121.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sgs Sa Adr (SGSOY) by 68,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) A Buy On Potential GE (NYSE:GE) Synergies – Benzinga” on April 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec: Waiting For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec: A Good Deal Becomes Great – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Pain Is Wabtec’s Gain – Up 10.2% This Month On Its Way To Doubling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow initiated Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Tuesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $106 target. The company was initiated on Friday, September 30 by CLSA. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, September 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 23. Cowen & Co initiated Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.96% or 254,985 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 0.53% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,600 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.02% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 96,313 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 70,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 0.43% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 492,325 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.54% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bessemer Group invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Scotia Capital Incorporated invested in 4,928 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 37,401 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc owns 12,026 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 98,633 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company holds 5,675 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 3,585 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.03 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roosevelt Inv has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Semper Augustus Invests Gru Inc Llc accumulated 114,029 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited has 8,195 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altfest L J & Co Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 23,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap holds 0.09% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 752,202 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd Company. Orrstown Financial Serv has 19,961 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.37% or 129,050 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,097 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 8,500 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank owns 298,633 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. 9,522 shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr, worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock or 2,798 shares.