Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 7.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 988,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $739.28M, up from 13.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 8.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO

Wharton Business Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.44 million, down from 156,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 11.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

