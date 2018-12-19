Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 57,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $214,000, down from 61,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 11.63 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.64 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 2.20 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Lc accumulated 242 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors invested in 223,807 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 271,397 are owned by Huntington Financial Bank. Elm Advsrs Ltd holds 13,885 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt reported 44,449 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 27,760 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 62,861 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 400,369 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.93% or 77,163 shares. 172,958 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 3.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 400,400 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 7,106 shares to 244,102 shares, valued at $47.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 66,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $4.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 69,607 shares to 698,600 shares, valued at $91.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 50,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $423.82 million for 6.58 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.

