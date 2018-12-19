Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 420,580 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19 million, up from 408,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 3.35 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (WY) by 66.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 49,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $813,000, down from 74,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 5.69 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, October 9 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4000 target in Friday, July 28 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, April 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Monday, April 30 report. As per Tuesday, September 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. On Friday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Wednesday, November 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 14,538 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap accumulated 500 shares. Sumitomo Life, a Japan-based fund reported 59,365 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication stated it has 356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt accumulated 10,907 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 23,306 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Curbstone Management reported 104,200 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 6.64 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 190,422 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 1.20M shares. Blue Fincl owns 26,328 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Colonial Advsr holds 60,120 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 568,052 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLI) by 30,300 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (Put) (NYSE:NS) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP (Put).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.39M for 45.08 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,354 shares to 270,844 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,448 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Among 34 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Boston Scientific Corporation had 112 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 1 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, July 29. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Argus Research. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Sunday, September 6.