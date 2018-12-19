Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51 million, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.46 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 12.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 69,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.47M, up from 548,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 4.25 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $376.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 94,047 shares to 440,670 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 78,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, April 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3700 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 13 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 8. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, September 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, November 8. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 21 report.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $21.49 million activity. On Monday, July 9 Connor Richard W. sold $96,250 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 1,586 shares valued at $54,152 was sold by Mays Sandra. Steinfort Matt had sold 1,935 shares worth $65,809. $195,000 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Rottenberg Linda on Tuesday, July 10. $144,667 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Waters John F Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Davis Inc owns 0.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4,375 shares. 539,106 were reported by Ameriprise. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 8,176 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.68% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile Tru holds 10,791 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 202,852 shares. 3.64 million are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. First Foundation Advisors reported 30,669 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 155,515 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12,964 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 43,400 shares. Tcw reported 21,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset Comm Limited stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,751 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc invested in 3.6% or 202,624 shares. 4,245 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc. 32,907 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Lc. Pacific Glob Inv Management accumulated 76,271 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 3.37% or 200,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 90,971 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Hs Management Lc stated it has 2.28 million shares. Thomasville Savings Bank invested in 160,013 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Company has 175,035 shares. Pure Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,001 shares. Reinhart Prns, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,005 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 1,274 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.2% or 55,581 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 9 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, January 18 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, July 14 with “Equalweight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Vetr. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Pivotal Research.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. 140,638 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

