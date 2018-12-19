Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 101,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.27M, up from 916,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 403,259 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 79,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9.37 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $858.35 million, up from 9.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.68. About 1.01 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $34.37 million activity. $12.36M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Alaix Juan Ramon. 2,500 shares were sold by Chen Heidi C., worth $233,775 on Monday, December 3. Knupp Catherine A. also sold $4.25 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 15. On Monday, October 1 the insider Lagano Roxanne sold $184,060. David Glenn sold $1.51M worth of stock. On Friday, November 30 Reed Willie M sold $300,437 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Serv Ltd has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 4,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier And Assoc Inc holds 53,136 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advisor Prns Lc reported 11,988 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 18,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 3,322 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,591 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Agf Invs invested in 0.06% or 69,475 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,279 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 1.38% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,927 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 1.83 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 19,614 shares. First Financial Corporation In, a Indiana-based fund reported 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 2.38% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mai Cap Mgmt owns 2,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtn invested in 16,054 shares. 26,334 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 133,698 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Co has 0.23% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Jane Street Group Ltd invested in 8,124 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation holds 0.07% or 44,980 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 0.08% stake. Bokf Na reported 30,007 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 11,096 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,485 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 12,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,780 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).