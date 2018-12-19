Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,556 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $940,000, down from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 4.07M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 78,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,759 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.57M, down from 244,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 34.57 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis LP owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.34M shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc accumulated 64,959 shares. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 122,272 shares. Tompkins stated it has 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kwmg Limited reported 60,978 shares. Orleans Corp La stated it has 96,766 shares. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 21,688 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). America First Investment Advsrs owns 2,014 shares. Advent De holds 145,165 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Capital World Investors reported 13.70M shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 1.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cobblestone Advsr Llc Ny holds 16,352 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 2,905 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Inc holds 144,564 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AT&T is opening 5G service to users in Louisville this week – Louisville Business First” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: AT&T, Verizon quit conservative lobbying group – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,625 shares to 32,255 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Macquarie Research maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson. HSBC upgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, December 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 13.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.67% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 60,717 shares. Nippon Life Americas has 0.61% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 82,425 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Management reported 168,956 shares. Ckw Fin Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 1.17 million shares. Marshwinds Advisory Company has 0.73% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 16,171 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.48% or 2.51 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 64,071 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc owns 7,782 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 15,401 shares. Smith Salley & Associate reported 0.08% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.96% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Diabetes Will Lead Medtronic’s Near Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Micro Cap Nemaura Medical Crashed 39.5% Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic completes acquisition of Mazor Robotics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic to Acquire Nutrino Health NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67B for 18.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.