At Bancorp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 22.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 25,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 86,785 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93M, down from 111,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 4.70M shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 6,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 56.73M shares traded or 123.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $101.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,750 shares to 8,550 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 32,029 shares to 96,682 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,285 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $423.82M for 6.43 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.