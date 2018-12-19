Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 51,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,147 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, down from 103,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 23.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 21.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 188,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 686,165 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.90M, down from 874,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 1.72M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, July 18. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Friday, August 14. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, July 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 7. The company was maintained on Monday, March 14 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, January 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 101,988 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. North Amer Management Corporation has invested 0.92% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Philadelphia owns 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 238,617 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,797 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated reported 67,966 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,789 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 45,755 shares. Ims Mngmt invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grassi Investment owns 15,477 shares. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 213,543 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,769 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,509 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 38,328 shares to 66,182 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 75 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $560.34 million activity. Accogli Giuseppe also sold $1.36 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Monday, September 17. The insider Third Point LLC sold $548.96M. 11,749 shares were sold by Shapazian Carole J, worth $804,572 on Monday, December 3. FORSYTH JOHN D sold $100,530 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 78,012 shares were sold by Eyre Brik V, worth $6.03M on Monday, September 17.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BAX’s profit will be $383.14M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 19,632 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 51,604 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 5.95M shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.06% or 116,705 shares. Dana Investment Advsr owns 232,267 shares. Holderness Invs invested in 0.09% or 2,703 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 70,030 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.19% or 3,040 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Management holds 6,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Connable Office stated it has 0.43% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Group One Trading LP stated it has 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 23,038 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 1.82M shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 140,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endocyte Inc (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).