Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yelp Inc Yelp Us (YELP) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77M, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yelp Inc Yelp Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 939,184 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 12,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 3.00 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $754.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 257,740 shares to 16,785 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,717 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spn Adr Bzun Us by 93,488 shares to 785,249 shares, valued at $38.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd Ntr Us by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,280 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Gild Us (NASDAQ:GILD).

