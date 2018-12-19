Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc (LOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.74, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.14 million shares, up from 2.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 7,423 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock declined 18.26%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 378,123 shares with $30.76 million value, up from 370,700 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 224,704 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 8.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold IBKC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.56 million shares or 0.93% less from 47.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.38% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Dupont Capital Management Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Broadview Advsrs Limited Co reported 70,850 shares. 746,422 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 18,739 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 13,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 7,347 shares. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Co owns 338,834 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 4.91M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 166,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 18,693 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Assetmark invested in 0% or 402 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBERIABANK Enters Oversold Territory (IBKC) – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on January 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Iberiabank – Benzinga” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 63,573 shares to 3.15 million valued at $293.27M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) stake by 5,131 shares and now owns 238,950 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 24,323 shares traded. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (LOR) has declined 19.88% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500.