Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.09M, down from 70,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 3.47M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Adr (CS) by 14.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 27,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,545 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 196,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 6.35 million shares traded or 55.23% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 21/03/2018 – EMMI AG EMMN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 875 FROM SFR 815; 22/03/2018 – ‘Asian democracy’ appears to be working for many parts of the world: Credit Suisse; 22/03/2018 – Chinese consumers, especially the younger ones, increasingly favor local brands, Credit Suisse’s Emerging Consumer Survey found; 30/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SEES BRAZIL STRIKE REDUCING ’18 GROWTH BY 0.5PPT; 13/04/2018 – DSM DSMN.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 96 FROM EUR 91; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 06/05/2018 – Max Mason: HT&E appoints CLSA, Credit Suisse for options on Adshel; 04/04/2018 – PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – RIYAD BANK SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE BANKER AS INVESTMENT HEAD; 26/04/2018 – A return to Highbury for Credit Suisse chief?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has 857 shares. Pacifica Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 3,660 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Charter Trust invested in 65,984 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 184,131 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 707,976 shares. Choate Invest Advisors has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru reported 6,850 shares. First Commercial Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 5,010 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rockland holds 0.12% or 6,678 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,488 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 234,995 shares stake. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 21,785 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bill Ackman’s Top 5 Holdings as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DVOL’s Holdings Could Mean 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 30 November 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. The insider Bonarti Michael A sold 2,372 shares worth $314,670. 12,043 shares valued at $1.74M were sold by Ayala John on Friday, August 31. Sackman Stuart sold $172,886 worth of stock or 1,197 shares. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Shares for $1.37M were sold by Eberhard Michael C. On Friday, August 31 the insider Black Maria sold $901,811.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,706 shares to 43,886 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 27.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 4. Compass Point initiated Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, April 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. William Blair downgraded the shares of ADP in report on Friday, July 21 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 13 with “Neutral”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Tuesday, November 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $105.0 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 18.

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Siris Capital plans to buy Travelport for $4.4 billion – New York Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: Is The End Near? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse tweaks Campbell Soup target price – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Credit Suisse Group Ag had 28 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, January 9. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 2 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, June 26. Benchmark maintained the shares of CS in report on Friday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 9. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.