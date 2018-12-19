Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,632 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.92M, up from 51,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Axa decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 14.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 34,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.86M, down from 240,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 6.50 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,963 shares valued at $590,923 was sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. 13,400 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. 9,996 shares were sold by Kapur Vimal, worth $1.59 million.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

