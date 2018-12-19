Cue Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc bought 4,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 22.30M shares traded or 33.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 26.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.10M, down from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 6.80 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03M and $166.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 965 shares to 1,735 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,774 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn reported 131,201 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% or 3.36 million shares in its portfolio. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,502 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 78,506 shares. Laffer Investments reported 66,266 shares. Colrain Llc invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 28,879 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,097 shares. Bb&T holds 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 224,758 shares. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability holds 11,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Financial Gp Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,418 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Invest Service reported 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.34% or 26,278 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 9 to “Neutral”. UBS upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 18 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, January 18 by UBS.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan closes Europe property fund with total capacity of $5.3B – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ICICI Bank had 11 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Standpoint Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 24 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 21 by UBS. As per Monday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 21 to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. As per Thursday, September 3, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,802 shares to 674,768 shares, valued at $48.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018.