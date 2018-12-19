Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 35.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.33M, down from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 45,858 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO

Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 68.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.65M, down from 880,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 706,179 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $62.00 million activity. $99,792 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) was bought by Laschinger Mary A.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98M for 4.61 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45M and $742.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 149,500 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc.