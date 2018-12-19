Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) stake by 80.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc acquired 7,400 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH)’s stock declined 17.37%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 16,565 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 9,165 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings now has $13.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 892,913 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: CL King Rating: Buy New Target: $37.5 Initiates Coverage On

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 New Target: $33 Maintain

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $660,911 activity. $56,749 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by Williams R Sanders. ANDERSON KERRII B sold $604,162 worth of stock or 3,700 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Global Telecom Fd (IXP) stake by 9,500 shares to 7,552 valued at $437,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) stake by 29,326 shares and now owns 27,334 shares. Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $190 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 27 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 3.

