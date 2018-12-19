Bailard Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 59.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 35,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38 million, up from 59,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 3.70 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 145.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 221,577 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 467,106 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.16% or 5,740 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested in 8,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Montgomery Invest Mgmt stated it has 139,513 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). M stated it has 6,235 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Co reported 1.98% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 0.17% stake. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 100,454 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 625,783 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 32,978 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 386,897 shares. West Family Investments Incorporated accumulated 7,200 shares. Wealthfront holds 76,521 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 1,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 120,000 shares to 466,957 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 73,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,755 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 28 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 9 by JP Morgan. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. $4.27 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by Wallette Don E Jr.. 160,064 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares with value of $11.54M were sold by Lance Ryan Michael. 50,000 shares were sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD, worth $3.62 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Banco Macro SA had 10 analyst reports since February 9, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, June 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Santander given on Friday, May 11. J.P. Morgan upgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) rating on Wednesday, May 9. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $10400 target. The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 13. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BMA in report on Wednesday, May 9 to “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $113.7 target in Monday, September 11 report. The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 26. Citigroup upgraded the shares of BMA in report on Monday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Credit Suisse.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $6.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (LQD) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).