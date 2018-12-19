Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.42M, down from 28,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $269.47. About 796,973 shares traded or 55.45% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 15.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 115,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 622,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.35 million, down from 738,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 121.36 million shares traded or 72.99% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How the Tampa Bay areaâ€™s top 8 public companies performed last week – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, November 26. On Friday, July 27 WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 500 shares. 600 shares were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, worth $176,910.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Akre Cap Management Ltd Company has 5.39% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 420 shares. Stephens Ar owns 604 shares. Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,481 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 13,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 5,788 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cadence Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Quantres Asset Limited holds 1,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 199,408 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. 33,895 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,600 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.74 million for 21.52 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.09 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.29% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 27. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by Raymond James. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, December 10. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 22.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Ford and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6.73M were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34,594 shares. Srb reported 17,326 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd owns 2.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 696,793 shares. Hellman Jordan Ma holds 20,606 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Lc invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aspen Management has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 32,968 shares. Sonata Capital Group Incorporated holds 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7,144 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stephens Ar holds 0.67% or 916,453 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 32,210 shares. 2.64M are held by Nokota Mngmt L P. 206,608 are held by Chilton Invest Co Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.76 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Markston Intll accumulated 789,479 shares or 2.49% of the stock.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EZU) by 7,565 shares to 454,238 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (CWI) by 28,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,721 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (CIU).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, October 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, January 26. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18. Jefferies maintained the shares of BAC in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.