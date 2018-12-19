Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,788 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, down from 179,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 43.93M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 28591% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 28,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,691 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 1.51 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 37.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 09/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Adds New High-Accuracy MEMS Sensors with 10-Year Product Longevity for Advanced Industrial Sensing; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 27/03/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics CEO Expects Surge in Demand for Smartphone Chips (Video); 21/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Publishes its 21st Annual Sustainability Report; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 14 PCT AND 17 PCT; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 26,004 shares to 2,750 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,278 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Among 13 analysts covering STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. STMicroelectronics had 26 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. Craig Hallum maintained STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on Thursday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 14 by Craig Hallum. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 11. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 10. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of STM in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $37 target in Friday, February 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 11 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 12. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, November 29. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 7. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset holds 44,178 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc reported 33,311 shares stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,660 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Accredited Invsts reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vanguard Gru accumulated 672.19 million shares. Smead Capital Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 3.35 million shares. Nwq Investment Management Comm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.95% or 1.63M shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 38,427 shares. Invest House Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 1.61% or 7.22M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Illinois-based Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $390.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 36,571 shares to 268,456 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 16,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).