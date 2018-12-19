Bank Of The Ozarks decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The Ozarks sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46M, down from 31,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 680,441 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 42.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.41. About 1.07M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.81 million for 58.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Verisk Analytics, Fortinet, Dine Brands Global, Oppenheimer, Vericel, and Century Communities â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday’s ETF Movers: CIBR, XOP – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Key ETFs For The Industrial Revolution’s ‘New Economy’ – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Collaborates With Aon to Address Hacking Concerns – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortinet Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, May 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Wednesday, April 27 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 3, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Wednesday, March 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oil-Dri Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden lifts profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Biocept Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tech stocks help Wall Street rebound, financials rise ahead of Fed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Four Corners Property sells restaurant to Darden for $5.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 2,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.06% or 2,344 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company owns 2,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% or 893,680 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 20,250 shares. Vantage Advisors Limited Co accumulated 18 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 450 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd has 41,019 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.29% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Us Bancshares De accumulated 57,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 6,193 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 1,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 7,584 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 112,564 shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $32.20 million activity. Milanes Douglas J. had sold 2,186 shares worth $242,778. Shares for $1.16 million were sold by Cardenas Ricardo. GEORGE DAVID C also sold $4.15 million worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Tuesday, June 26. 6,000 shares were sold by Kiernan Daniel J., worth $644,264. 60,973 shares were sold by LEE EUGENE I JR, worth $6.54 million on Wednesday, June 27.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,075 shares to 91,589 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,834 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Canaccord Genuity. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, December 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.