LANGHAM HOSPITALITY INVTS LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:LMMHF) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. LMMHF’s SI was 346,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 347,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.368 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) stake by 6228.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barrett Asset Management Llc acquired 24,915 shares as Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB)’s stock declined 33.03%. The Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 25,315 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Blackbaud Inc Com now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 311,933 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property investment business in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $772.46 million. The firm owns and invests in a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton names. It has a 4.28 P/E ratio. It also engages in the provision of administrative, financing, and treasury management services.

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 1,345 shares to 15,950 valued at $19.25M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 4,170 shares and now owns 229,679 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BLKB shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.14% less from 50.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 3.80 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 192,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 53,617 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 9,871 shares. 90,660 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 1,866 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 36,238 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fort Lp accumulated 404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0.03% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 10,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 0.15% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 30,569 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 27,450 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,563 shares.

