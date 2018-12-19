Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 18.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 142.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $582,000, up from 1,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $186.1. About 1.33M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $192 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Jefferies maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $134.0 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 8 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 8. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 11. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. CLSA maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, July 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 4,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability invested 0.92% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chesley Taft & Assoc Llc has 3,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 401,497 shares. Nadler holds 0.29% or 6,202 shares. Axa owns 243,891 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals invested in 31 shares. 1,277 are held by Arcadia Inv Management Mi. Mackenzie Financial holds 704,424 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Washington Bancorporation stated it has 2,503 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 572,641 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 94,784 were accumulated by Hilton Management Ltd Com. Boltwood Cap stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cantillon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.92M shares for 3.68% of their portfolio.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $490.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,464 shares to 7,206 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,905 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. $1.37 million worth of stock was sold by Tobin Jack J on Wednesday, September 5. Carey Charles P sold 2,800 shares worth $513,660. Pankau Ronald A. sold $35,530 worth of stock. GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, September 13. 5,847 shares were sold by Winkler Julie, worth $1.14 million on Friday, November 16. Tully Sean sold $2.59 million worth of stock or 13,500 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “US ethanol producers seek pricing reform as markets plunge, ADM sells – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cboe Global (CBOE) November Volumes Rise Y/Y, Shares Up – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hourglass Capital stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intll Grp holds 1.34% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 263,631 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 4.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 16.28M shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 4.48% or 52,610 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd reported 17,283 shares. Strategic Services has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,285 shares. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whitnell And Company invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 2.44% or 69,416 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Lc invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contravisory Invest Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Salem Invest Counselors owns 304,455 shares or 7.02% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).