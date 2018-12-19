Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 103.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 337,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 663,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.89 million, up from 326,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 16.47M shares traded or 68.56% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATING GROWTH TO 2 PCT IN 2019 AND 5 PCT IN 2020; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC 6269.TW : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 66.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 19,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,971 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $211,000, down from 29,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 220,835 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has declined 9.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,163 shares to 74,473 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How An Invite-Only Asset Manager From Australia Keeps Beating The Market – Forbes: Intelligent Investing” on February 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM and Raytheon BBN Scientists Demonstrate Quantum Computer Performance Advantage Over Classical Computers – PR Newswire” published on May 03, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primer On CEF Classes – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2017. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon developing system that lets artificial intelligence explain itself – PR Newswire” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Investors speculate on return of crisis-era Build America infrastructure bonds under split Congress – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold BBN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 1.09% less from 5.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Nine Masts Ltd owns 38,800 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blair William Com Il accumulated 21,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten Group Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 25,950 are owned by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 16,831 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Invesco holds 500,349 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 9,513 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 16,747 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.02% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 267,136 shares. Janney Capital holds 9,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 464,020 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (Call) (NYSE:O) by 16,900 shares to 195,700 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Wednesday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50.0 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, July 19. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 21. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Evercore. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold”. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MS in report on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 73,553 were reported by Yhb Investment Advsr. Prudential Pcl reported 3.81M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,222 shares. 100,000 were reported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.46% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.79 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 31,400 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10,810 shares. 236,821 were reported by Heritage Mgmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc invested in 0.1% or 14,908 shares. Btim holds 5,283 shares. Stifel invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Intrust Bankshares Na reported 6,484 shares. Sageworth holds 3,605 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley is said to shut down Moscow equities, FX desks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.