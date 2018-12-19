Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 21,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,805 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 166,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 3.99M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 1.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.36 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 152,341 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 11.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Monday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Evercore. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by Societe Generale. Cowen & Co maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,523 shares to 96,374 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,376 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 97,794 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.51% or 80,490 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 862,638 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 129,527 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.43M shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 0.3% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited has 0.2% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 30,859 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj owns 19,990 shares. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Vanguard Grp owns 52.52M shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.08% or 179,420 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Llc reported 4.81M shares.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. IMO’s profit will be $503.28 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $79.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19,231 shares to 79,324 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Among 8 analysts covering Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Imperial Oil had 10 analyst reports since October 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 5. On Tuesday, October 25 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 31 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Underperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, September 22. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Goldman Sachs.