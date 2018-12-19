Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25 million, down from 157,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 8.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by 22.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 8,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, down from 37,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 1.02M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 17.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 31,899 shares to 61,107 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 3,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Goeckeler David sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million. The insider Tan Irving sold $3.24M. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles. 25,000 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32M.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $8.20 million activity. $1.97 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Lyons Michael P.. 5,247 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $741,844 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. 700 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $99,505 on Wednesday, July 18. $2.12M worth of stock was sold by Van Wyk Steven C. on Tuesday, July 17.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,788 shares to 49,632 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 5,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiera Cap Ser Tr Captl Emrg In.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 21.40% or $0.49 from last year’s $2.29 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.82 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings.