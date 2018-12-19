Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,668 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 110,983 shares with $25.05 million value, down from 113,651 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $775.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 18.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones

LASSONDE INDS INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had an increase of 266.67% in short interest. LSDAF’s SI was 1,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 266.67% from 300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11 days are for LASSONDE INDS INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LSDAF)’s short sellers to cover LSDAF’s short positions. It closed at $148.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lassonde Industries Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $897.10 million. The firm also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, makes, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. In addition, it imports and markets selected wines; and produces apple cider and cider based beverages.

Another recent and important Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lassonde Industries – The Juice That Isn’t Running Out Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2016.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.