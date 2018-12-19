Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 5.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,823 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68 million, up from 205,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 90,378 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 9.80% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 44,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 1.96M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on Eni (E) Stock Right Away – Zacks.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unit Corporation (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unit Corporation (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Unit (UNT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge (ENB) Raises 2019 Dividend, Maintains DCF Guidance – December 12, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Unit (NYSE:UNT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Unit had 25 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, December 13 to “Market Outperform”. Seaport Global reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 24 report. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The stock of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has “Accumulate” rating given on Thursday, May 26 by KLR Group. SunTrust maintained Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by KLR Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by KLR Group. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, December 17. KLR Group downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold UNT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 47.31 million shares or 6.73% less from 50.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 27,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,830 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 64,900 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,289 shares. 175,835 are held by First Advsr L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 16,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc reported 144,665 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 217,823 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 533,918 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com owns 0.22% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 25,339 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,959 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 48,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 138,751 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Belmond (NYSE:BEL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Belmond had 21 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Monday, January 4. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 9. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, February 26 report. On Thursday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Sell”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 4 by M Partners. JMP Securities maintained Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) on Monday, January 4 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 480,765 shares to 970,591 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 933,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Belmond Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.35% negative EPS growth.