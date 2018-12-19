Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 46.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.26 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 1.58M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Berkshire Money Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 37.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Money Management Inc bought 1,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 14.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 31. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 29. On Friday, October 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by Daiwa Securities. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, July 28, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,000 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 169,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, December 19. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.