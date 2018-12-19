Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.80 million, up from 5.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 59,132 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 33.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76 million, up from 10,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $253.54. About 1.88 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 34 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, December 13. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WMS in report on Friday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Friday, October 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $26 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 7,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 2,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Ser has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 191,007 are held by Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 330,005 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 33,009 shares. Blackrock reported 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 18,700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 161,499 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 370,820 shares. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 327,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 3,250 shares. Parametric Lc reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 16,361 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Berkshire Partners Llc, which manages about $8.54 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 3.09 million shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $202.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $290.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 18,747 shares to 249,189 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 80,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,717 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 8,132 shares. Bridges Invest has invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd reported 1,069 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 116,727 shares. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Company reported 22,555 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 454,064 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.07% or 2,478 shares. Ledyard National Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). James Invest Research has 19,879 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na reported 7,180 shares. Bremer Tru Natl Association holds 0.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,305 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd owns 249,085 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. $4.07M worth of stock was sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24. The insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold 163 shares worth $44,796. Another trade for 3,090 shares valued at $779,001 was made by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, July 18. On Thursday, September 13 the insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, December 6. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

