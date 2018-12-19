Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Zoes Kitchen Inc (ZOES) by 312.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 850,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.29 million, up from 272,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Zoes Kitchen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 428,631 shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZOES News: 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Cuts 2018 View To Rev $345M-$352M; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen: Financial Impact of Strategic Actions Hasn’t Been Determined and Isn’t Currently Included in Co’s Revised Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoe’s Kitchen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZOES); 28/03/2018 Zoe’s Kitchen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Drops as It Slows Unit Growth — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC – FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF STRATEGIC ACTIONS IS NOT CURRENTLY INCLUDED IN COMPANY’S REVISED OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC SEES FY 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN BETWEEN 16.0% AND 17.0%; 15/05/2018 – Zoës Kitchen Forms Only National Whole30® Approved Mediterranean Restaurant Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 2.6% of Zoe’s Kitchen

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 27.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 104,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.89 million, up from 379,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 160,921 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 16.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold ZOES shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 14.14% less from 16.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 516,730 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 0% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 1.77M shares. Capstone Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 86,627 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 31,900 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 1,491 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 14,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Lc holds 79,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 12,292 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.02% or 19,158 shares. Brown Management Limited Co owns 3.23 million shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc reported 12,586 shares stake. 375 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 68,105 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $186.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 87,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold HIW shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 89.54 million shares or 1.37% less from 90.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0% or 12,175 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,675 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 15,935 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt holds 3.08% or 82,705 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 28,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sei Com accumulated 202,250 shares. 91,691 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise has 899,177 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 53,138 shares. Gemmer Asset holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 177 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,865 shares.