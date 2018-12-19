Sun Life Financial Inc increased Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) stake by 969.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 10,901 shares as Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 12,025 shares with $1.34M value, up from 1,124 last quarter. Crown Castle International Corp now has $46.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 596,748 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc decreased Insmed Inc (INSM) stake by 7.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 581,614 shares as Insmed Inc (INSM)’s stock declined 21.07%. The Blackrock Inc holds 7.43 million shares with $150.24 million value, down from 8.01M last quarter. Insmed Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 1.18M shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 42.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold INSM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 76.71 million shares or 1.99% less from 78.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,713 shares. 14,815 are held by Stifel Financial. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 581 shares. C Worldwide Group Inc A S holds 240,642 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 791,474 are held by Emerald Advisers Inc Pa. Citigroup stated it has 275,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners stated it has 1,130 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 649,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 36,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc stated it has 417,739 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $871,711 activity. The insider SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought $320,211. Lewis William also bought $249,600 worth of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Thursday, November 1. Adsett Roger had bought 3,000 shares worth $47,907. $253,993 worth of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was bought by ENGELSEN STEINAR J on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $-1.13 earnings per share, down 32.94% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Insmed had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Monday, August 6 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 4.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. The insider Melone Anthony J. bought $580,610. $279,310 worth of stock was sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $95,568 were bought by CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 507,346 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 111,348 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,596 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Llc reported 4,533 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 4,670 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 1.53M shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 59,962 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc owns 123,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 13,470 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 599,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,000 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Hilton Capital Ltd accumulated 188,659 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).