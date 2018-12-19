Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 31.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77M, up from 11,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 844,213 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 15.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 18,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,182 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.19 million, up from 117,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 3.43M shares traded. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 21 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12. As per Sunday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 12 by Bank of America.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. Another trade for 5,705 shares valued at $670,794 was sold by Martin Jeffrey W. On Friday, November 30 HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A sold $1.34 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 11,600 shares. REED DEBRA L also sold $3.20M worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11,875 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 30 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Republic Invest Inc owns 60,335 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 81,438 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt owns 10,558 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 60,184 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 56 shares. Lourd Llc owns 5,336 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,264 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 512,306 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 26,911 shares to 96,447 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,518 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.

