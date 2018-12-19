Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 76.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 215,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.34M, up from 282,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 1.53 million shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Roman Catholic Diocese Of Austin’s (TX) Baa1; Stable Outlook; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SHAPE’S B2 CFR AFTER REFINANCING;OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Classes Of Wbcmt 2005-C20; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Harvest Clo Xv Dac; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) Of Gb1 To Intesa Sanpaolo’s Senior Unsecured Green Bond; 09/03/2018 – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. GO DEBT CUT TO Aa2 FROM Aa1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – NEXI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Nys Hfa,affordable Housing Rev. Bonds, 2018 Series B & C; Outlook Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 20/03/2018 – JEFFERIES GROUP AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 130.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 194,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.21 million, up from 84,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $162.54. About 1.82 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 817,416 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $23.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 17. As per Tuesday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 25. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $187 target in Monday, February 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Friday, September 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, July 24. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 12 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank stated it has 2,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,907 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability stated it has 2,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roundview Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Regent Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,363 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 8,420 are owned by Cypress Asset Tx. 5,103 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Group Incorporated. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 109,135 shares. Blair William And Communications Il invested in 0.04% or 41,217 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt accumulated 8,463 shares. Moreover, Btr Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vontobel Asset has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Federated Investors Pa owns 1,395 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $176 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 16. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Cowen & Co maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 14 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.59% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Transamerica Advsrs Incorporated invested in 3,080 shares. South Texas Money invested in 29,804 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 83,630 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Ltd Liability Com stated it has 64,333 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 2,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ing Groep Nv owns 1,588 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 104,389 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 4,186 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brinker invested in 11,354 shares or 0.06% of the stock.