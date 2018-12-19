Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 281,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.32 million, up from 259,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 2.23M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 82,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.32 million, up from 935,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 1.51M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

More news for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54,300 shares to 338,625 shares, valued at $44.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 53,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ghp Inv accumulated 32,055 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.53 million are held by Natixis. Glenmede Na accumulated 485,873 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 689,944 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 91,040 are owned by Wright Ser. Patten Patten Tn has 2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 285,045 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp reported 260,123 shares. 17,187 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% or 4,230 shares. 424,500 are owned by Markel. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 14. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by FBR Capital. Wells Fargo maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, May 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Sandler O’Neill. FBR Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Tuesday, July 11. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $4000 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by FBR Capital.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. Murphy John Jo sold $452,296 worth of stock. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $711,960 was sold by Sauerland John P. The insider Broz Steven sold 2,300 shares worth $137,724. Griffith Susan Patricia sold $808,164 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, August 16. Shares for $3.40M were sold by Barbagallo John A.