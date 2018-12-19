Boston Advisors Decreased Its Celgene Com (CELG) Stake; Last Week Hansteen Holdings PLC (LON:HSTN) Coverage

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Celgene Corp Com (CELG) stake by 38.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc sold 9,835 shares as Celgene Corp Com (CELG)’s stock declined 22.96%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 15,730 shares with $1.41M value, down from 25,565 last quarter. Celgene Corp Com now has $47.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 2.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM

Among 3 analysts covering Hansteen Holdings PLC (LON:HSTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.

Boston Advisors Llc increased Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 24,708 shares to 88,561 valued at $8.91M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 3,342 shares and now owns 66,027 shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc Com (NYSE:PBYI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Ltd Llc reported 4,213 shares stake. 8,390 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx. Fagan Assocs Inc has 1.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomas White Int Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,102 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 168,475 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Philadelphia Trust Comm has 195,064 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 24,653 are owned by Murphy Management Inc. Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 12,252 shares. Ims Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fort Limited Partnership owns 27,412 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 630,717 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 109,979 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $93 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Announces Various Cancer Data at ASH 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From CELG & VRTX, ZFGN Plunges on Hold News – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CELG, TR, VMW – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deep Diving Celgene – Early Stages Of A Transition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Hansteen Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of industrial properties in Continental Europe. The company has market cap of 380.79 million GBP. As of December 31, 2007, its portfolio comprised 100 properties covering 860,000 sq m in Germany, France, Holland, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. It has a 6.23 P/E ratio.

