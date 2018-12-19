Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 15.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 98,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 543,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.21M, down from 641,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 612,552 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88M, down from 101,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 468,580 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. The insider Berger Larry L sold $1.43 million. BAKER DOUGLAS M JR had sold 40,025 shares worth $6.41 million on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 9,800 shares valued at $1.50M was made by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. The insider Hickey Michael A sold 32,468 shares worth $5.06M. HIGGINS ARTHUR J also sold $1.30 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Brown Darrell R had sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77 million on Friday, August 31.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with "Buy" rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. Oppenheimer downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, November 21 to "Perform" rating.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.75 million for 23.65 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Tuesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has "Buy" rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, September 4. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to "Hold" on Thursday, October 27.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties and Moinian team up to build west side NYC office tower – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Four takeaways from Boston Properties’ latest earnings call – Boston Business Journal” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This REIT Is Slow And Steady With An Occasional Price Pop – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2017. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Boston Properties A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “City approves Central SoMa plan, paving way for unprecedented development boom – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 12.75% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.49 per share. BXP’s profit will be $287.70 million for 17.49 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.