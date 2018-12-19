Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Ross Stores (ROST) stake by 24.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 22,161 shares as Ross Stores (ROST)’s stock declined 18.28%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 113,141 shares with $11.21 million value, up from 90,980 last quarter. Ross Stores now has $29.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.52 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 17 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ross Stores had 22 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Friday, November 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 24 report. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ROST in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.87 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider FERBER NORMAN A sold $962,682. $15.22 million worth of stock was sold by FASSIO JAMES S on Thursday, June 21. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.90M was made by RENTLER BARBARA on Friday, October 12.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.83 million activity. MCCONNELL JOHN P/OH had sold 100,000 shares worth $4.60M on Thursday, July 19. Another trade for 14,551 shares valued at $681,104 was made by DYER TERRENCE M on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 4,396 shares valued at $205,425 was sold by BRINKMAN DALE T. The insider RIBEAU SIDNEY A sold $347,844.