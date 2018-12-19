Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,972 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.64 million, up from 112,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 2.43M shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Brahman Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp bought 430,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.20 million, up from 834,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 317,668 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Conning Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 7,720 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.14% or 19,599 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 1,307 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 31,384 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Citizens State Bank Company invested in 0.64% or 58,704 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 13,350 shares. Df Dent has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 39,559 shares. Sit Assoc Incorporated invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Business Svcs holds 0.13% or 8,081 shares in its portfolio. 22,638 are held by Fca Corporation Tx. Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 10,083 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. Harty Harriet K had sold 10,515 shares worth $1.04 million on Thursday, September 13.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $562.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 260,347 shares to 14,550 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,776 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,960 activity. On Friday, September 7 DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $138,900 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold BCO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 3.22% more from 46.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 819,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communications holds 0.03% or 101,780 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 5,257 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability accumulated 10,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 56,686 shares. First Manhattan reported 10,069 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 148,503 shares. 20,038 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 586,128 shares. Ls Invest Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 3,813 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co holds 123,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests L P, Texas-based fund reported 64,500 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated stated it has 120,557 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 2.61 million shares to 300,093 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 347,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).