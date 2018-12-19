Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 400% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc F Sponsored Adr (RIO) by 39.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 38,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,250 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, down from 95,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc F Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 2.23M shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Bln; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $341.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3,750 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,765 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $193.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:NVS) by 3,490 shares to 69,463 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

