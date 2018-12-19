Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47M, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 7,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,165 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.14 million, up from 123,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 191,220 shares to 31,712 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,631 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service owns 38,288 shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 0.66% or 71,416 shares. Roundview Limited Liability has 29,049 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 73,146 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parsec Incorporated invested in 8,984 shares. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 86,547 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru holds 7,038 shares. 3,889 were accumulated by Green Square Llc. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.4% or 14,863 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital holds 0.16% or 19,304 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 4,850 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. First Midwest Bancorporation Division accumulated 28,884 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has 6,235 shares. Fiduciary has 85,174 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, August 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 16 with “Sell”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 17.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cancer Research Highlight: Exelixis Kicks Off A New Collaboration With Roche – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Research Collaboration with Boston Medical Center to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response & Resistance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 31 sales for $29.55 million activity. Shares for $129,711 were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa on Saturday, September 1. SEKHRI PAUL J sold $91,660 worth of stock. 10,263 shares valued at $942,047 were sold by Ritter Gordon on Thursday, December 6. $53,020 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by MATEO ALAN on Saturday, December 1. Shares for $63,354 were sold by Faddis Jonathan on Saturday, September 1. Another trade for 1,321 shares valued at $136,750 was sold by Lequient Frederic.

Among 18 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Veeva Systems had 74 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Friday, May 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $35 target. On Wednesday, November 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, December 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 2 report. The company was initiated on Friday, October 30 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, November 23 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Continues To Soar To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems reports Q2 beats, upside guides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best of the Best Stocks for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts raise Veeva targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 72.55 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.