Broadview Advisors Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 67.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 8,550 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 21,275 shares with $862,000 value, up from 12,725 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $25.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 7.28 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased Kkr & Co. (KKR) stake by 3.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as Kkr & Co. (KKR)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 2.50M shares with $68.18M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Kkr & Co. now has $16.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 1.51 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 7.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 17/05/2018 – Epicor Executives Named to Prestigious Women of the Channel List by CRN; 03/05/2018 – KKR switches shape to reap windfall; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate KKR & Co.’s Unsecured Debt ‘A’; 03/05/2018 – KKR’s New Pitch to Investors; 13/04/2018 – Accel-KKR Partners with Green Mountain Technology; 30/04/2018 – KKR Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 7-8; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – KKR to Appoint David Haines as Executive Chmn of Global Spreads Business; 04/05/2018 – KKR to drop lucrative but unwieldy tax structure; 09/04/2018 – KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Amid Crashing Oil Prices – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Sink, So Do These 3 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 11. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Cleveland. Citigroup maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 385,911 shares to 80,000 valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Acxiom Corp (NASDAQ:ACXM) stake by 74,700 shares and now owns 177,091 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $232,776 were sold by Beaty Anne L. on Monday, December 3. 15,989 shares were sold by Brown James S, worth $648,034 on Thursday, September 20. Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 16,045 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 899 shares. Lmr Llp reported 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 220 shares. Miles Inc has 5,781 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 9.27 million shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 40,633 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.23% or 1.24 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cap World invested in 24.90 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Caprock Gp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1,440 were accumulated by Enterprise Financial. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Automobile Association accumulated 1.21M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 0.52 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 164 investors sold KKR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 96.15% less from 212.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Financial stated it has 23,322 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity has invested 8.58% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 47,200 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Covey Capital Advsrs Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 211,215 shares. 61,720 are held by Private Capital Advisors. Foster And Motley stated it has 11,964 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Capital Prns Ltd has invested 6.25% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Pinnacle Hldg Limited owns 6,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.49M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc holds 1.53% or 161,270 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.06% or 175,954 shares. Nfc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 9,800 shares.

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 50,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $27.62 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Signature Bank New York (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Citigroup (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering KKR \u0026 Co (NYSE:KKR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR \u0026 Co had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KKR in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Altice and KKR Announce the Creation of Hivory – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KKR invests $75M in fintech banker Cross River Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KKR & Co. (KKR) Presents at 2018 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare: Questioning The Reality Behind A Possible Private Equity Deal With KKR – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sun Capital, Regal, Euromoney, TheStreet, KKR – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 06, 2018.