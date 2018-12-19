Ithaka Group Llc decreased Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stake by 6.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 8,569 shares as Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s stock declined 13.50%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 125,894 shares with $15.22 million value, down from 134,463 last quarter. Splunk Inc. now has $15.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 1.04 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 16.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,925 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock declined 5.28%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 65,725 shares with $7.31M value, down from 78,650 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $13.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 361,038 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year's $0.74 per share. VMC's profit will be $121.48 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VMC’s profit will be $121.48 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 52,750 shares to 525,875 valued at $11.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 22,950 shares and now owns 604,353 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,594 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2.14% or 59,000 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com has 2,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Ltd owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 412 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 100 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 17,074 shares. 10.01 million were accumulated by Blackrock. First Republic Invest holds 4,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 514,752 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 19,014 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.54 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 37,918 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $128 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Among 16 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird. Bernstein downgraded Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $110 target. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Friday, August 24 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Barclays Capital maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Marks 4 Straight Years of Beating Guidance – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Splunk Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Rebounds on Third-Quarter Results, but Investors Haven’t Missed the Boat – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.17 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wafra Inc stated it has 69,334 shares. The New York-based Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.88% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 287,515 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Vanguard Grp reported 12.48 million shares. Nordea Inv Ab has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 121,872 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited holds 77,620 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 493,771 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset reported 136,845 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3.12M shares.