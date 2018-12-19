Brown Advisory Inc decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 27.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 8,695 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 23,328 shares with $1.55M value, down from 32,023 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 368,800 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 3.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.83, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 22 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold their positions in Union Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.43 million shares, up from 686,013 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.68 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $105.14M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Colony Cap Inc New stake by 90,535 shares to 476,030 valued at $2.90M in 2018Q3. It also upped West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 69,424 shares and now owns 547,654 shares. Crane Co (NYSE:CR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 6 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Thursday, October 4 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 21 by Bernstein. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,888 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 18,825 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.13% invested in the company for 29,121 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

The stock increased 3.64% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 3,765 shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) has declined 10.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UNB News: 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 15.5 BLN NAIRA VS 15.7 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET LOSS AFTER TAX WAS 3.70 BLN RUPEES, AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 66.7 BLN NAIRA VS 65.0 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – QTRLY NIM AT 4.36 PCT; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 29/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE CAPITAL

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $212.58 million. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and NOW accounts. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; real estate, municipal and consumer loans, as well as residential and construction real estate loans.