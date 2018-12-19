Btim Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 0.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 2,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 693,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.51 million, down from 696,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 3.45M shares traded or 51.86% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 24.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 189,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,895 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.44M, down from 787,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.32 million shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. Ayala John sold $1.74M worth of stock. Sackman Stuart had sold 1,197 shares worth $172,886 on Friday, August 31. Bonarti Michael A sold $337,896 worth of stock. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $1.58 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Another trade for 3,345 shares valued at $482,851 was sold by Albinson Brock. McGuire Don had sold 1,140 shares worth $166,189.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 27.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 3 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 30 with “Hold”. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, October 26. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADP in report on Monday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Bank of America. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 29 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Senator Group Inc LP owns 1.30M shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Athena Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,861 shares. Markel Corporation invested in 1.35% or 530,700 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Kbc Group Nv has 78,486 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayerweather Charles accumulated 4.57% or 19,680 shares. Aureus Asset Llc owns 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,785 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.76M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 4,605 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability owns 9,102 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 856,733 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.98% or 155,785 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.06M shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 50,911 shares to 148,547 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $17.04 million activity. Serianni Charles F had sold 9,500 shares worth $665,000. SLAGER DONALD W sold 225,734 shares worth $16.48M.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 23.61 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, August 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Zacks. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, November 8 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 3 to “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RSG in report on Monday, February 12 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, September 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $76.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 299,381 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 10,326 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 339,310 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp invested in 50,621 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 0.02% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. Int has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 801,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 352,416 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,012 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 182,186 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated reported 101,486 shares. 188,888 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 296,921 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 147,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 40,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

