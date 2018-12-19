Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 40,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10M, up from 170,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.38 million shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 43.62% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Price Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc bought 7,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 1.50M shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 14 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Friday, July 31. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was downgraded by Edward Jones. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 9 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, November 7.

Price Capital Management Inc, which manages about $636.91M and $283.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 13,993 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 12,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Select Equity Gp LP owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6.21M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 207,370 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,604 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0% or 140 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 308,012 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Captrust Advsr invested in 2,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 504,634 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 699,912 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. 9,895 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsr. United Cap Advisers owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,084 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ls Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 4,860 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 384,900 shares stake. Contravisory Invest stated it has 4,478 shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. BERGMAN STANLEY M also sold $5.96 million worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Thursday, December 6. $1.90M worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was sold by PALADINO STEVEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 87.56 million shares or 2.20% less from 89.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Investment Inc reported 183,036 shares stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 700,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 95,421 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 13,100 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 572,888 are held by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 18,010 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Zebra Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,786 shares. 7,560 are held by Grp One Trading Lp. First Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 3.36M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Wilen Inv Mgmt Corporation has 14,020 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $142.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,650 shares to 149,934 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 361,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.