Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,849 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 36,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 177,690 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 1.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.39 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 45,340 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 27.35% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

Since August 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,080 activity. On Friday, November 16 the insider BOSOWSKI EDWARD M bought $43,920.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 60,560 shares to 98,810 shares, valued at $44.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices (IHI).

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 51.22% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $22.84M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 398,508 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $15,094 activity.