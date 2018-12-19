Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 94,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,508 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 451,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 104,673 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 36.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 11,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 2.19M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold WDAY shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 0% stake. Frontier Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 428,810 shares. The New York-based Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 3,555 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 17,205 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt invested in 313,130 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,720 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 91,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 63,565 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Co reported 642 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 2,101 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 19,120 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 35 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,481 shares. 6,234 were reported by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $802.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 719 shares to 14,598 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,409 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 28 insider sales for $227.33 million activity. 4,800 shares were sold by Shaughnessy James P, worth $608,972 on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $665,357 were sold by Bozzini James. BHUSRI ANEEL sold $984,364 worth of stock. $50.01M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A. $2.37M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M sold $2.53M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, June 20.