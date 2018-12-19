California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) stake by 5.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 8,274 shares as Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)’s stock declined 13.77%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 135,486 shares with $12.66 million value, down from 143,760 last quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings now has $4.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.04% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 230,152 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 12.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) had a decrease of 17.39% in short interest. MAS’s SI was 5.73 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.39% from 6.94M shares previously. With 4.94 million avg volume, 1 days are for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s short sellers to cover MAS’s short positions. The SI to Masco Corporation’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 5.10M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $13.05 million activity. $3.77 million worth of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was sold by Sznewajs John G. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $3.10 million was made by MANOOGIAN RICHARD A on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 20,899 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 48,909 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 149,075 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 7,600 shares stake. Bbt Cap Mgmt reported 30,463 shares. 183,275 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 6,842 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 96,280 shares stake. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 23,771 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,640 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 41,046 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Conning Inc holds 7,371 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Friday, October 12. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.95 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $295,474 activity. The insider LINCOLN KATHRYN JO sold 3,140 shares worth $295,474.

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 18.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.01 per share. LECO’s profit will be $77.34 million for 15.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lincoln Electric Holdings had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Gabelli upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold LECO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 43.80 million shares or 3.29% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 3,542 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com has invested 0.02% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 4,556 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company holds 12,292 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,158 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 3,047 shares. 30,414 were reported by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 14,500 shares. Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 492,073 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny, New York-based fund reported 21,870 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 127,907 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Management reported 4,691 shares. First Personal Finance Services reported 58 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 69,797 shares to 664,187 valued at $49.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 63,756 shares and now owns 888,746 shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc was raised too.